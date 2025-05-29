Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 756 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.11 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoStar Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,534.40. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Piper Sandler began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.31.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

