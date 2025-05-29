804 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Acquired by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,876 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,846,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,729,000 after purchasing an additional 190,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,784,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,997,000 after purchasing an additional 270,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,088,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $188,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Glj Research upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Cameco Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE CCJ opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $62.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco



Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

