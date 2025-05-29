Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Takes Position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.3%

PIM opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

