Ameriflex Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 188 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock opened at $233.21 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $153.03 and a one year high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

