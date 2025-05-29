PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Invests $742,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,661 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,290,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,795,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.4%

Devon Energy stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $49.35.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

