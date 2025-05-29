124,387 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Bought by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Pentair by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $98.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $72.63 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PNR

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,591.22. This trade represents a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.