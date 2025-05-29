138,241 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Purchased by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 138,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 1,039.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Ventas by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,467.04. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $3,165,794.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,413,086.70. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,394 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,529 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR stock opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 338.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $71.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.94.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

