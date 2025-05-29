Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Makes New $6.86 Million Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,662,000 after buying an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $225.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $236.02.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,624.14. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $256.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.