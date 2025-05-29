Ameriflex Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 564 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in eBay by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 105,665 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Daiwa America upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,329,927.52. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $6,694,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,700.92. This represents a 42.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,650 shares of company stock worth $19,637,729 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.