Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 433,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,247,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.4%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

