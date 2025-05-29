Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys New Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.89.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $117.34 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $119.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.97. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Judy Bruner sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,135,584.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,654.28. This represents a 45.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,988,047.12. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,057 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,976 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.