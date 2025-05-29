Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $289.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

