Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $373.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.47. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $286.00 and a 12-month high of $386.44.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

