Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 16,316 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 223.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $88.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.62. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.02.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

