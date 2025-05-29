Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives C$64.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.50.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$74.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.09, for a total value of C$640,900.00. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$67.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.18. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$31.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.44.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

