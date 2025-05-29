Brokerages Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Target Price at $111.00

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

BOKF stock opened at $93.39 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $85.08 and a 52-week high of $121.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.87.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.15). BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $500.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

