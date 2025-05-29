Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 6,016 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $43.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.