LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $374,354.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827,003 shares in the company, valued at $155,477,955.30. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,915.68. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,009 shares of company stock worth $8,721,836 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,124,000 after buying an additional 58,720 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 394.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,385,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.11.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

