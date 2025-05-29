Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL) Stake Reduced by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $723,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $8,010,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 258,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 20,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBJL opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $35.48.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

