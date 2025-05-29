Analysts Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) PT at $41.65

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.44.

FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,171,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,374,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,455,983.36. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 41,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $1,528,849.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,982,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,101,383.70. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,548 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,041. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,589,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after buying an additional 80,432 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 772,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,836,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,882,000 after buying an additional 349,532 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 327,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,002,000 after buying an additional 365,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $42.72 on Thursday. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -67.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

