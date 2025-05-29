Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,109 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $205.51 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.