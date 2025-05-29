Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $112,000 Investment in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Century Casinos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Century Casinos by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,620,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 90,556 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos Price Performance

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.02. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.11). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Macquarie cut their target price on Century Casinos from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Century Casinos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Century Casinos

Century Casinos Profile

(Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.