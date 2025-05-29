Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Modular Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modular Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modular Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Modular Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Modular Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modular Medical by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 916,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 166,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Manchester Management Co Llc bought 156,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,000 shares in the company, valued at $810,240. This represents a 58.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODD opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.33. Modular Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

