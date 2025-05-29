Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $180.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.86. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $134.11 and a 12-month high of $193.06.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

