Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 10,321.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 79,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 28,153 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

ACET opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

