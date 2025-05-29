Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $151,000 in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,253,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 93,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,978,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 254,364 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 860,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 524,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 52,282 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 6.1%

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

