Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,106 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Yelp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,457 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $74,477,000 after buying an additional 164,149 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,845,575 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $71,424,000 after acquiring an additional 255,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,878 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $68,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,331,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Yelp by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 853,867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 529,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YELP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Yelp stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. Yelp’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $36,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,426.08. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,984.12. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

