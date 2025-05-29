Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth about $9,895,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 31,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,020 shares during the period. 9.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.70 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

NYSE:MT opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.62. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.2338 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

