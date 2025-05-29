Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 6,606 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
BND opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
