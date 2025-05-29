Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 6,606 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.2364 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

