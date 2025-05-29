Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 434,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,448 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.88% of Onto Innovation worth $72,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Down 2.6%

ONTO opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONTO

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.