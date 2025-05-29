Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 2,961,050 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 353.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,799,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,961,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $61,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 206.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 152,224 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Trading Down 1.0%

LendingClub stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.35. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $217.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21670.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,190.30. This represents a 12.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $55,912.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,709,553.30. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $215,198 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LendingClub

LendingClub Company Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.