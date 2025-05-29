Fulcrum Equity Management Increases Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 265.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 1.3% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $213.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.28. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $222.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3176 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.