SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 937,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 233,516 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SouthState were worth $93,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,531,000 after buying an additional 93,312 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SouthState by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,598,000 after buying an additional 95,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,448,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 851,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,703,000 after buying an additional 139,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SouthState by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,812,000 after buying an additional 37,796 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $200,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,433.86. This trade represents a 29.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher bought 2,717 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.02 per share, with a total value of $250,018.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,481.78. This trade represents a 137.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SSB. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

SouthState Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $88.21 on Thursday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.16.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

