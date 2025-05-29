Fulcrum Equity Management Buys Shares of 20,504 Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF makes up 1.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 757.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 151,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $143,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.07. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $48.17 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.