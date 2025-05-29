Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62,568 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.48% of Curtiss-Wright worth $63,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $449.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $258.85 and a 12-month high of $453.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.66.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. The trade was a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $1,018,858.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,955,858.67. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,642 shares of company stock worth $3,581,107 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

