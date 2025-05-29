Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,536 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $69,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $228.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $240.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

