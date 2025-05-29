Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 256,665 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.59% of Bancorp worth $90,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,653,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 139,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.31. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $65.84.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $175.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

