Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,170,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 267,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 49,601 shares during the period.

BATS BBUS opened at $106.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.02. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $86.94 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

