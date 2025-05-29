Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,695,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.64% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $70,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HG. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

HG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $27.00 target price on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE:HG opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.43. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $843.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $79,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,383. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,776.60. This trade represents a 29.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $311,566. 17.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

