5,436 Shares in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Bought by Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,719,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,881,000 after acquiring an additional 236,973 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,890,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,513,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,547,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $931,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $50.95 on Thursday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $960.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

