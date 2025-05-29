Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,417,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.09% of Immatics worth $74,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Immatics by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Immatics by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immatics during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Immatics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $624.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.87. Immatics has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $13.77.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. Analysts predict that Immatics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

