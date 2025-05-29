Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrenne Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 49,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.99.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

