20,021 Shares in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Acquired by Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of United Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBCP. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in United Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of United Bancorp stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.34. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 16.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Insider Transactions at United Bancorp

In other United Bancorp news, Director Brian M. Hendershot bought 2,207 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $30,059.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,998.48. The trade was a 7.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott A. Everson bought 2,197 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $29,923.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 140,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,791.34. This represents a 1.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,009 shares of company stock valued at $149,943 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

