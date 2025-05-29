Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 20,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 176,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,598.72. This trade represents a 12.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $19.26.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.79 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

