Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $337,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,245,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Baidu by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 599,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,579,000 after acquiring an additional 471,497 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in Baidu by 1,510.9% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 399,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 375,145 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Baidu by 1,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 360,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 330,627 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,328,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Nomura Securities cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Nomura lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU opened at $83.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.70. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.71 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

