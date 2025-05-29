Mattson Financial Services LLC Has $65,000 Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.82. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.