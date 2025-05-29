Mattson Financial Services LLC Invests $28,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.5%

PARA opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $13.05.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.