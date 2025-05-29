Mattson Financial Services LLC Sells 408 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Mattson Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Helium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of BATS:KJAN opened at $36.41 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a market cap of $298.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

