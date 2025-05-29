Mattson Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HY. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 421.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

NYSE:HY opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $717.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.49. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $910.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

