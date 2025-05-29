Mattson Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mattson Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

